Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD ratings: How did they do?

Last night Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD returned to NBC after extremely long hiatuses … but did it lead to big ratings? Let’s just say that the end result here should leave the network fairly satisfied.

We should of course note that the network probably expected some ratings declines, given that these shows were off the air for over six months and viewers may have moved on to other things. However, for the most part, they really didn’t. All three shows drew on average a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic — this is down somewhat versus the premieres back in September 2022, but not drastically so.

The more surprising thing here is that One Chicago actually drew more total viewers across all three shows than they did for their most-recent premieres, with Chicago Fire topping the list with 6.9 million people tuning in. This is why NBC wanted these shows back as soon as possible following the end of the strikes, and also why they are all likely to be renewed again. They remain a consistently strong part of the lineup, drawing viewer totals that are extremely unheard-of in this era of streaming.

We do anticipate the ratings to fall slightly throughout the season, especially as the weather warms up in the spring and people have some other things that they can go and do. For now, though, NBC has to be thrilled with the pseudo-official start to their midseason TV lineup. Sure, they already kicked off La Brea before this, but we know that the Wolf Entertainment shows are their bread and butter. We tend to think that this will only change in the event that they start to see some slippage across the board with these shows. For now, that does not appear to be happening anytime soon.

Related – Is Cruz going to be leaving following the next Chicago Fire episode?

What do you think of how Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire started in the ratings this time around?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







