Is Joe Minoso leaving Chicago Fire in season 12 episode 2?

Is Joe Minoso leaving Chicago Fire entering season 12 episode 2? All of a sudden, we wonder if this is something you have to worry about.

Did you see the promo for what lies ahead tonight? If so, then you are likely well-aware of what we are talking about here! In that, we had a chance to see Joe Cruz question his future at Firehouse 51, especially after he feels frustrated and disrespected by Severide. In a way, we get it — Cruz helped to cover for him during his time away from the house. Also, we tend to think that as he gets older and becomes more and more of a family man, his perspective on things matters. He understands his worth more than ever before and these are things that could influence the job.

Now that we’ve said all of this, how worried should you actually be over the future of Cruz on the show? We understand the fears, but don’t panic — at least not yet. We haven’t heard anything that suggests that Joe is leaving the show. This is just the sort of thing that the writers like to make you worried about here and there. Because we have seen so many cast members depart over the years, the threat is always here.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s also emphasize another point: If Chicago Fire were to lose Cruz at this point, would it be an utter disaster for them? Just remember at the moment that they’ve already lost Gallo, they will be losing Brett, and we already are coming off a big arc where Severide was not around for a significant amount of time. These are the sort of things that disrupt a rhythm and at a certain point, you would tend to think that they would want to have one established.

Related – Be sure to get more news on the next Chicago Fire

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2?

Are you now worried about the future of Cruz? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







