Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2: Brett is wedding planning!

As we get prepared to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2 on NBC next week, there’s a good bit to discuss for Sylvie Brett. After all, she is planning for her wedding!

We know that there have been a lot of pretty serious things that are going on within this world a lot of the time, but what does help to make this series stand out is quite simple: The emphasis on humor. This could be a lighthearted story that is full of all sorts of highs and lows, which are the sort of thing so many of us love about this show. It helps to make it stand out from the rest of the franchise, and this makes us feel even better than we’re going to be seeing a Brett – Casey wedding onscreen before things are done.

To get a few more details now about what to expect, go ahead and check out the Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2 (“Call Me McHolland”) synopsis below:

Mouch sets out to change his legacy and nickname; Ritter pushes Herrmann to see a doctor; Brett searches for the perfect wedding venue.

Can Mouch really change his nickname and honestly, why would he even want to? Both of these things are worth wondering, but we do understand why he’d think about it given that he is entering a different part of his life. This is guy who did go through a near-death experience and by virtue of that, it isn’t that crazy to imagine that he would contemplate doing a few things differently than he has before.

One important thing to remember here

We are looking at a shorter season of the franchise! There are just thirteen episodes this go-around and by virtue of that, there are certain stories that are going to need to move rather quickly. That includes, of course, Brett’s upcoming wedding. Consider it something to keep in mind, at least for the time being.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







