The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Is there an early plan?

Yet, there may be a legitimately good reason for it, and it has a thing or two to do with comments that HBO boss Casey Bloys willingly made to Variety about the Mike White show’s future:

“I’m already excited about who is going to come back for Season 4. It really is a fun model that Mike has set up.”

Now, we should go ahead and note already that there is no formal season 4 renewal at HBO as of yet, but the fact that White is thinking far ahead has us excited. Our personal dream is that we get at least one season for each populated continent, and it feels like doing a season 4 set in Africa or even South America would be really interesting. The whole idea at this point should be to bring us new people and an exploration into a different culture … but also a genuine satire at the same time.

Now, we already know that the major cast member coming back for season 3 is Natasha Rothwell, who we hope will be playing Belinda gain after her arc in season 1. If you recall, the character was duped by Tanya into thinking that she would actually help her set up her own spa — we do wonder what has happened to her since, but something has clearly taken her off to Thailand, which we know already is the setting for season 3. Filming will be kicking off for the latest batch of episodes before too long, with the plan being to bring it back at some point in 2025.

