NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10 video: ‘Divided We Conquer’

Monday night is going to bring you NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10, and we absolutely are excited to see it. Is a lot of our sentiment marred by the cancellation and/or frustration with CBS? Sure, especially since so much of this feels like it is over money, even when the ratings remain pretty darn strong.

Yet, in the midst of feeling angry and/or emotional, we don’t want to lose sight of the fact that the producers put together something pretty darn great this season with a lot of interesting arcs in a short period of time. The finale “Divided We Conquer” is absolutely worth checking out, even if no other reason than to support the writers, actors, and crew who put their all into this. Also, to satisfy our own curiosity.

Did Sam Hanna survive what happened with Cruz at the end of episode 9, and is Compound X about to be released out into the world? These are the questions the finale hopes to answer, and you can see some insight shared in the sneak peeks for this episode over here.

The good news, at least in the time period expressed in the previews, is that Sam is still alive. Not only that, but it appears at though Jane and the rest of the team are desperate to stop Compound X from releasing countless lives.

One of the previews does show Lucy snapping at Whistler — is this anything to worry about? We don’t think so. She’s just incredibly stressed and recognizes, mere moments later, that she had a misguided reaction towards her. Conflict happens in any relationship, and we tend to hope they’ll end the episode in a good place. (We still want to imagine that in a season 4, we could’ve seen an engagement or at least more backstory for them.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii now, including more on the cancellation and fan reaction

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







