Magnum PI season 6: The billboard campaign stays strong

It is true that we are now two weeks removed from the Magnum PI season 5 finale airing on NBC, but the campaign for more is still going strong!

After all, if you visit the link here you can see yet another digital billboard in Times Square, continuing a tradition that has been ongoing for several months at this point. This is a show that is trying to stay in the conversation — or, at the very least the fans are working to ensure that this continues to happen.

So are we any closer to getting more of the series at this point? Make no mistake here when we say that we’d love nothing more than to have Magnum PI find another home or to be saved at NBC. If it is going to happen, though, it is pretty clear that it is going to take a good bit of time. The first order of business towards making that happen would be the first five seasons arriving on some sort of subscriber-based streaming platform, whether it be a Netflix or an equivalent. After that happens, it will be easier to say that there could be interested parties, at least provided that the show performs as well as we would expect it to.

Think of it this way — the Jay Hernandez series is a perfect example of an escapism show that viewers want to enjoy week in and week out. The unfortunate reality is that the past year or so, it hasn’t always had the best chance to succeed. Sure, we’re grateful that NBC opted to save the show for a season 5, but it aired the bulk of these episodes without much in the way of a super-strong lead-in. The promotion was pretty solid for the first half of the season, but then petered off towards the end. Even with that, it is rather nice to know that the season 5 finale delivered some of the best ratings for the series in a rather long time.

Just remember this as you keep the campaign going — there is no real timetable as to how long this process will take.

