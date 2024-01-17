The Bachelor premiere video: Joey is back at the mansion…

Are you ready for the premiere of The Bachelor to be on ABC in just a matter of days? Night one for Joey Graziadei is almost here and with that in mind absolutely comes the potential of romance right away.

Is Joey going to find a future wife from this? That’s the hope and yet, at the same time nothing is guaranteed. The show seems to have some recent couples — of course, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner just married Theresa Nist!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can take another advance look at what lies ahead here, in particular when it comes to Joey getting set for night one. He reunites with Jesse Palmer, revisits the mansion, and many of the women arrive in the limos. Nothing about the format for this season is going to change — the only thing that really will is seeing a different group of people and a lead with a unique story.

Do we at least think that Joey has the potential to be the best lead we’ve seen in quite some time? 100%, and for a wide array of different reasons. The biggest one that we have right now is simply a matter of him having a unique story, a positive vibe, and a huge following coming off of Charity Lawson’s season. We do think he has the highest approval rating of any male lead coming into a season in a good while. (Of course, with that comes pressure to not mess it up.)

Typically, we can’t judge a season too much by the first night; nonetheless, we are hopeful to at least see a few memorable moments that stand out for years after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

