The Bachelor spoilers: Learn more about Lea, Joey Graziadei

Is Lea going to be a big-time contender on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there are reasons to be curious.

For starters, Lea is one of the few contenders for Joey’s heart that we know a little bit about already thanks to her appearance back at the end of Charity’s season. She does appear to be super-likable, and she actually has an important thing in common with him already: They both live in Hawaii. We have to imagine that makes things easier; we certainly tend to think that it is one of the things that helped out Zach Shallcross and Kaity on this past season of the show.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new preview for this The Bachelor season courtesy of ABC that does allow us to learn something more about Lea. Both of her parents immigrated from the Philippines, she’s an extremely hard worker, and she wants nothing more than a big, loving family. We do think she comes across as very kind and endearing, and we have a hard time thinking that she will be gone early this season.

One thing that we will say here, though, is rather simple: Don’t take Lea getting a preview like this as a sure-fire sign that she is going to be around The Bachelor this season for a long stretch of time. There are a number of contenders who are getting some sort of sneak peek like this heading into the season, which is kicking off in just one week’s time!

Given how likable Joey has been in a lot of the preseason marketing, we have high hopes that we’re going to get a positive outcome to the end of this season. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that is the case.

Related – Get another preview for The Bachelor now, with it featuring Daisy this time around

What do you most want to see from Lea on The Bachelor this coming season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







