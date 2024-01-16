Andor season 2 filming almost complete, says Diego Luna

We recognize that the wait for Andor season 2 has been extremely long, especially since filming kicked off more than a year ago!

However, are we finally getting close to the end here? All signs point that way, and it is thanks to some comments made from star Diego Luna at the Emmys last night.

In an interview with Variety, Luna confirmed that there are only seven days left until the Disney+ series is done with production — if you did not know already, this is the final season of the series. From the start this was a part of a specific plan to ensure that there was a beginning, middle, and end to Cassian’s journey, which culminates in everything that you saw in Rogue One. This show has been one of the most well-reviewed Star Wars projects since the franchise was revived, largely due to its realistic look at characters and the presentation of a grittier side to this universe. The performances are top-notch, and we do not think that this is going to change in the relatively-near future.

As for when we are going to see the second season of the show premiere, let’s just say that we could be waiting for a pretty long time! Initially, it looked like season 2 was going to come out at some point this fall, but that was before the industry strikes of last year stalled out production. It is possible now that we are left to wait until early 2025. So much will be dependent on what we see here in regards to post-production, but this is the sort of thing that you do not want to rush. Why in the world would you?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

