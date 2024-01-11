Andor season 2 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Now that we are into a new year, does that mean that we’re going to get more news on Andor season 2, let alone other shows? We certainly want it! However, that does not mean that we’re necessarily going to get it?

Well, let’s just kick off here by saying that we obviously want the show back sooner rather than later, especially when you consider the fact that the second season technically started to film a little more than a year ago. You would think that we’d be in good standing at this point … right? Well, the situation is a little more complicated.

Well, remember this: Work on the second season was significantly held back this past year due to the WGA and also the SAG-AFTRA strikes. With that in mind, there is a good chance that the show is not coming back this year, despite that being the original hope. If we don’t see it back in late 2023, we tend to think that it will be around in early 2024.

In the end, we do think at this point that Andor season 2 is the most-anticipated Star Wars show that Disney+ has in the relatively near future. The Mandalorian is coming back, but it seems to be the first priority is to have a movie based around it. There are some other projects coming in this world, but they are not anywhere near as established. This is another thing that, at least for now, you have to keep in mind.

Will we get a lot of news this month?

Unfortunately, no. We are going to need to exercise some patience, as we don’t think we will learn much of anything at all over this month.

