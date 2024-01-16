Death and Other Details season 1: Mandy Patinkin on big mystery

The first two episodes of Death and Other Details season 1 have officially arrived and with that, the whodunnit has officially begun!

If you have watched the first couple of installments already, then you know that we are dealing with a pretty complex mystery. The victim in question here is Keith Trubisky a.k.a. Danny, a partner of Rufus (Mandy Patinkin), described as the “world’s greatest detective.” He was on the boat in the guise of an investor when in reality, Rufus is still trying to solve a decades-long mystery involving the death of Imogene Scott’s mother. Will the clues fit together? That remains to be seen.

One thing that we can say about the first two episodes is that things are mightily complex and deliberately so. There are a ton of suspects right now, and we also tend to think that there are a ton of twists! This was dense enough that it even made Patinkin himself question what he actually knew or didn’t about the subject matter at hand.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actor passed along the following message:

“It was a real mystery they constructed and a lot of red herrings and a lot to follow … So there would be a number of occasions where I would get so f— lost and even I knew the answers, but I couldn’t remember them, that I felt like I was in the mystery for real.”

As a viewer, one of the best things about this show is going to be the guessing game. That means following all the clues and trying to figure out where the pieces fit within the overall puzzle. It’s a great show to discuss and with Only Murders in the Building off the air for a while, we benefit a lot from a series like this being around.

