Death and Other Details season 1: Who killed Keith Trubisky?

This week Hulu premiered the first two episodes of Death and Other Details season 1 — so what did we learn along the way?

Well, without further ado, let’s get right into the murder: Keith Trubisky is gone. This is someone who we were not meant to care for at all. He is a total jerk, someone who had zero interest in treating anyone with respect. Someone killed him, and then either tried to frame Imogene or got lucky that she was in his room that night. She was just there to break his watch and karmically shame him for some of his behavior.

So what’s going on here, really? This is where things get immediately confusing. Keith claimed that he was a rather simple man from Indiana, but at the end of episode 1, a lot more started to unravel. Keith was actually Rufus’ assistant! (Also, named Danny seemingly.)

Meanwhile, Mandy Patinkin’s character claimed that he was on board the ship for an entirely different, unexpected reason — a case. Was he still looking into the death of her mother? If that is the case, you have to look at the Colliers, the rich family who effectively brought Imogene into their lives fully after what happened to her mom.

The premiere was certainly complicated and yet, also pretty darn fantastic to watch. At this point, it is clear that we have a layered, fascinating show with the capacity of introducing a lot of different twists and turns.

It feels clear after the first two episodes that Rufus cannot fully be trusted — he keeps a lot to himself. Yet, it seems like Imogene needs him in the event that she’s ever going to get closure.

What did you think about the first two episodes of Death and Other Details season 1?

