Reacher season 2 episode 8 (finale): Answers on Swan ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Reacher season 2 episode 8 on Prime Video this week, absolutely there’s a lot to wonder about! This is the finale, otherwise known as the instance in which everything will hit the fan.

Now, of course we know there are going to be plenty of battles and showdowns ahead … but for the sake of this article, let’s keep things simple. Are we going to finally get some answers on Swan? Are we going to learn if he is actually a traitor? This is certainly something we have to wonder about right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Given how much of this season was geared around the idea that Swan could be working with New Age, we think it is imperative that we get some answers in the finale — and we absolutely think that we will. If there is any reason for questions right now, it could be on the subject of whether or not the producers waited too long to get here.

In general, we do think you can wonder if Reacher spent too long getting to the bottom of a LOT of their different stories. After all, remember this for a moment — we also need answers on A-M, whether there are any other traitors, whether Langston can be stopped, and then where this show is actually going to be heading moving into a third season. We do not necessarily expect that there is going to be a lot of teases for the future here but at the same time, it’d be nice to have something to get excited about … especially when you consider for a moment that season 3 is currently in production.

Now, let’s just hope for some huge, epic and super-long finale that does help to better make a lot of this waiting worthwhile.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher right now, including the title for the finale

What do you think we’re going to learn about Swan on Reacher season 2 episode 8?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







