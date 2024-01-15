Reacher season 2 episode 8 (finale): ‘Fly Boy’ theories

What’s in a name? As we prepare to see Reacher season 2 episode 8 on Prime Video, absolutely this is something that we’re doing our best to figure out.

Suffice it to say, there is SO much worth talking about here as we prepare for the end of the season, but let’s just start off here by noting the title for the finale: “Fly Boy.” This could matter in a number of different ways, but one stands out above the pack: The helicopter scene at the start of the season.

Is there a chance that someone else is going to be tossed out of a chopper in the finale? This seems to be the prevailing theory! We know that Reacher is the sort of guy who sees no issue with “eye for an eye” forms of punishment, so why not go ahead and decide to do something within that vein here? We tend to think that the odds are high that Langston gets thrown out in midair, leading to some sort of gruesome death. If not him, than someone else!

At the end of the day, one thing that we have absolutely learned over the years about this show is that it is not exactly subtle. This is a world where we do tend to see things that are big, bold, and absolutely insane. That’s just a part of the DNA here! We do think that there are multiple characters who could die in the finale; one could harken back to that aforementioned title, whereas a few others could go via some slightly different means.

We know that there’s a season 3 coming to Prime Video, but that doesn’t mean that there will be loose ends here; at this point, we are anticipating that a lot will be tied up.

