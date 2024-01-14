Reacher season 2 episode 8 (finale): Is it the end for A-M?

We know already that Reacher season 2 episode 8 is the finale and by virtue of that, some big things are ahead! Our hope is that this installment gives us some epic battles, and that it also resolves some of the storylines that are out there.

What is one of the big ones? Well, let’s put this in rather simple terms: The mystery man known as A-M. This is someone who has been a big part of the season and yet, we’ve barely seen him with any other characters at all! The show has kept him quite intentionally at arm’s length, but we honestly thought he would be in New York before the finale. That hasn’t been the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

So is there really enough time to resolve the A-M story within the finale? If there is any major concern we have right now, this is it. There are understandable concerns over whether or not there is enough time to tie together some of the loose ends here, and there is a part of us that would prefer the Langston story to be tied up now and for A-M to somehow continue into season 3.

The problem with this idea

As so many of you may know, each season of this show is based around a separate book and unless this is the narrative that is featured in the source material, it is hard to really imagine it playing out like that here. The best advice that we can really offer with that in mind is to not have any singular expectations.

What we would go ahead and say is this — if the show does want to tie up all of these stories in the finale, we better be getting an episode that is a little longer!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher, including some additional updates on possible cameos

What do you think we are going to see during Reacher season 2 episode 8?

What all do you think we’ll see set up in this story? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







