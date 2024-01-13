Reacher season 2 episode 8 (finale): Any more cameos?

As we get ourselves prepared to see the Reacher season 2 finale on Prime Video in a matter of days, why not talk cameos?

One of the joys of earlier on this season was getting a chance to see Finlay back from the first season. It may not have been a huge part, but he still brought a lot of fun and nostalgia to the table. Now, we know that there are some other characters from season 1 who could turn up, with the top candidate in our mind being none other than Roscoe. Why not find a way to bring her back?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this — we would love nothing more than to have an opportunity to see this character come back. Why wouldn’t we? We brought a lot to the first batch of episodes and was a great counterpoint to Alan Ritchson’s character.

However, at the end of the day, we personally think it is pretty unlikely that we are going to have a chance to see another cameo, at least for now. The biggest reason to be pessimistic about that now is quite simple: There just may not be enough time! Just think of everything that the show has to resolve at the moment. We still have the showdown with A-M, whatever is happening with Langston, if there are any traitors, and also what we could be seeing when it comes to a possible season 3 setup. That is, of course, assuming that we get one at all. We at least know that there’s a season 3 coming — not only that, but the show has already started to film!

What do you most want to see moving into the Reacher season 2 finale on Prime Video?

