Emmys 2023: Katherine Heigl, Grey’s Anatomy cast reunite

The moment that we heard there would be a Grey’s Anatomy reunion at the 2023 Emmys, we were intrigued. After all, we were talking here about Katherine Heigl, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, and a number of other OG cast members.

There were a few things that were unique about the cast appearing tonight, starting with the old-school theme in the background! Joining the three aforementioned actors were James Pickens Jr. and also Chandra Wilson, two people who are still a part of the show. We do hope that there are a lot of great things to come for the medical drama moving forward.

Honestly, we’re just happy that the entire group was together again given that there were so many rumors and negative discussions about the show once upon a time, in particular around Heigl’s departure from the show.

After seeing this reunion between all of these cast members tonight, we of course wonder whether or not we could be getting an appearance from some of these actors on the show again. Is there actually a chance? Well, we do think anything is possible at this particular point, as crazy as it may be to think about on some level. After all, Alex Karev is supposedly off with Izzie at this point, and we just think that there is something rather great that would come from actually seeing some of the wounds of the past fully healed. While Heigl’s exit from the show was very-much publicized, there hasn’t been that much said about Chambers’, which was sudden and shocking at the same time.

As for Pompeo, you will see her back again on Grey’s Anatomy in March — we know she will be a part of at least a couple of episodes. Beyond that, we simply have to wait and see whether or not a season 21 is going to happen.

