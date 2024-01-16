Emmys 2023 winners list: The Bear, The White Lotus star, more

Who were some of the bigger winners tonight on the Emmys? We thought ahead of the show that both The Bear and Succession would win big. Did that actually happen?

Well, let’s just start this off by noting that there are going to be some updates over the course of the night, so be sure to refresh this page. There are a lot of different people to spotlight, so we will have a lot to say over the course of the night. Maybe there will be a surprise or two, but it is weird having the show on after the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Comedy Supporting Actress – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear.

Comedy Actress – Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.

Drama Supporting Actress – Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Drama Supporting Actor – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession.

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear.

Comedy Actor – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Variety Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Comedy Directing, and Comedy Writing – Christopher Storer, The Bear.

Limited Series Supporting Actress – Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Reality Competition Series – RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Variety Series Writing – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Talk Series – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Directing in a Limited Series – Lee Sung Jin, Beef.

Limited Series Supporting Actor – Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird.

Writing in a Drama Series – Jesse Armstrong, Succession.

Writing in a Limited Series – Lee Sung Jin, Beef.

Directing in a Drama Series – Succession.

Actor in a Limited Series – Steven Yeun, Beef.

Actress in a Limited Series – Ali Wong, Beef.

Limited Series – Beef.

