FBI: International season 3 premiere video: How intense is it?

The FBI: International season 3 premiere is going to be coming to CBS moving into next month — so what lies ahead?

In some ways, you can easily argue that for now, the powers-that-be at the network are keeping their cards close to the vest. Or, at least that is what you can say when it comes to their characters. Other than the eventual exit of series regular Heida Reed, there isn’t that much out there about the story as of yet.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a promo that is largely about setting the stage for some of the action and drama that is ahead. Sure, you don’t get a lot of the specifics about the case, but do you need that in order to watch? The real selling point for this show is similar to what it’s been for years within the greater Dick Wolf universe.

If you have not gotten too many details about the FBI: International premiere yet, we have you covered! Take a look below:

“June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In some ways, we know that this is a season of change when it comes to the cast — yet, we don’t envision a lot of sweeping changes within the series itself! FBI: International knows what it is, and we anticipate it trying to stay true to that formula.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

