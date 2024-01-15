SEAL Team season 7: More on final season decision

As several of you know already, SEAL Team season 7 is going to be the final one at Paramount+, and that is a cause for emotion. This is a show with great performances, and also one that means a lot to a number of people. Think about it like this — how many other series manage to tell stories that speak to veterans and active-duty military?

In a way, this is a show we would have loved to see stick around for many more years, even if it’s been clear for a while that this was not going to happen. Story-wise, it’s felt for a little while that we could be nearing an end. Jason’s future on Bravo has long been in question, especially considering his traumatic brain injury and the impact it has had on the job already. When the news was announced that season 7 was going to be the end, it sounded like a fairly collaborative one with all parties involved.

Is this really the case? Most likely, but we do have a better sense now as to why Paramount also decided this was time. According to a new report from Deadline, some of this has to do with the fact that shows get progressively more expensive over time; another part of it has to do with the supposed lost momentum that came as a result of the long delay between seasons. That’s a pretty crummy reason, mostly because the show had to be off for a long time so actors and writers could fight for a fair deal. We do think airing old episodes on CBS has allowed the show to maintain some momentum.

The only reason all of this really matters in the end is that it seems, per the aforementioned publication, that we’re unlikely to get a movie that was revealed once upon a time. That would have been nice and yet, it’s felt like this was not going to happen for a while now due largely to the lack of buzz around it for the past few months.

