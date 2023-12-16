SEAL Team season 7 spoilers: Who is Captain Walch?

Just you case you wanted something else to be excited about as SEAL Team season 7 kicks off production, why not introduce you to a new face?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see Blue Bloods actor Dylan Walsh stop by here for a major recurring role. He is playing Captain Walch, who is described in the following terms:

Recently appointed Commanding Officer of DEVGRU, Captain Walch is by the book but also politically-minded and may be clouded by his ambitions as he decides what to do with Bravo Team.

Clearly, this is a character who is going to be tied to the big season 6 finale cliffhanger, as the future for Jason Hayes’ unit was very much left up in the air. We will see precisely what happens here but at this point, we more than understand if you are a little bit uncertain as to whether or not this unit will be around long-term.

If there is anything that we can tell you to offer up some element of solace, it is this: You are probably going to have a chance here in order to see Bravo stick around for one more chapter of the show. After all, if that doesn’t happen we’d be looking at situation where everyone is dispersed and there isn’t that much of a show! We’d love to at least see them all stick together and try to plot out the next stages of their lives on more of their own terms. It is a little less exciting, after all, if that gets determined for them.

It is far too early to know when SEAL Team is going to be returning with new episodes. With that being said, our hope is that we’ll see it at some point in 2024.

