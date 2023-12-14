SEAL Team season 7 filming underway; go behind the scenes

It has been a long time coming, but we are thrilled today to say the following: SEAL Team season 7 filming is officially underway! We know that this is the final season of the military drama on Paramount+ and with that, you can argue that this one is a little bittersweet. However, at the same time there is a lot to be excited about here. This is a show that has told a lot of great stories over time, and we also think has spread some messages of hopes and inspiration to a lot of people who are actively serving in the military. There are struggles, but you are also not alone.

What better way to kick things off here than a video from Sonny himself in AJ Buckley? If you head over to the actor’s Instagram, you can see what we’re talking about — alongside the following message:

I have had seven Day 1s of [SEAL Team]. It is beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. Grateful to the big man upstairs for this opportunity of a lifetime. Looking forward to making the best season yet for all the fans out there that have been with us since the beginning.

We certainly think that moving into this final stretch of episodes, there are going to be opportunities aplenty for some great and emotional stories — basically, the sort of stuff that you have seen here from the very start. While we are sure there could be another mission or two for Bravo Team throughout this, we also anticipate a certain measure of closure. Just remember that the unit has been in jeopardy before, and we could easily see the series wrapping up with them going in different directions as they kick off the next phase of their lives.

