SEAL Team season 7 spoilers: Who is Drew Franklin?

As many of you may know at this point, SEAL Team season 7 is going to be the final one at Paramount+, and we’ve just learned more about a new addition.

With that, why not spend a little while talking more about Drew Franklin? According to a new report from Deadline, actor Beau Knapp has been cast as the aforementioned character, best described as “a Chief Petty Officer with a checkered history at Command whose placement on Bravo Team is a sign of their problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be. A smooth talker who exploits every angle to his own advantage, Drew revels in the mystery and rumors that surround him.”

Is this guy going to help or hurt the team? That remains to be see and yet, we at least feel a little bit solace knowing that Bravo seems to be moving forward. Through most of the season 6 finale, there were a lot of questions about whether or not this character was still going to be a big part of the story or not. It’s nice to have a little bit of closure on that, or at least implied closure.

As we move into the season, our hope is that we are going to get some closure on a number of different stories all across the board. We of course tend to think that there is a lot of action and drama coming around every corner and honestly, it would be weird if that doesn’t happen.

By the time we reach the end of the finale, it is at least our hope that we are going to get some sort of better sense all about what the future for many of these characters is, especially since we think that Jason Hayes and others are at a point where they have to think about the future.

