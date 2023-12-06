SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Hopes for December

Now that we are into the month of December, what more can we say about SEAL Team season 7? Is more news on the horizon?

Well, we should start off here by nothing something simple: This is going to be a big month for the David Boreanaz series! Filming is going to happen for what is the final batch of episodes, and this is obviously a pretty emotional event. This show has hardly had an ordinary run, bouncing between CBS and Paramount+ over the past few years. It has also told some really important stories at the same time.

So as we do move into the remainder of the month, our hope is simply that we get a chance to see some great teases from production, plus the sort of stories we could be seeing over time. It would obviously be nice if we were able to get a few more details about some returning characters from the past or some interesting locations that are visited.

Is a premiere date going to be announced? That would be awesome but at the end of the day, it feels a little bit too early? Our hope is that we’re going to be getting an announcement on that before the winter is wrapped up, and that we’re going to have a chance to see the series back at some point in the spring.

No matter when the show is back, though, we tend to think that we’re going to get a batch of episodes that are emotional, action-packed, and really a celebration of everything that you have seen over time. We’re not sure that the writers are going to be doing anything that is too far out of the realm of what we’ve seen so far, mostly because what they’ve done has been so consistent and well-done!

