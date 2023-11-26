SEAL Team season 7 filming is right around the corner!

As we prepare to see SEAL Team season 7 over at Paramount+, it is understandable if you are feeling just a little bittersweet.

After all, remember that this is the final batch of episodes for the David Boreanaz military drama. While we are 100% grateful that more are coming and there will be a proper conclusion, this show has been such a steady part of our lives for years! Beyond just that, it’s also told some really important stories regarding veterans and active-duty military.

Luckily, we are at least at the point now where we can look forward to filming kicking off in the very near future. After all, it has been confirmed already that cameras are going to start rolling when we get around to early December. After that, it will take at least a few months to get everything wrapped up. The SEAL Team cast tend to be pretty good when it comes to sharing behind-the-scenes teases during production, and we’re sure that this will remain the cast so long as there are not any big spoilers included.

So what is the story for the new season going to look like? We do tend to think that a lot of it is going to be tied to the end of season 6, where the future of Bravo Team was thrown into question. While at some point Jason Hayes’ team may be out of commission, we don’t think it is time as of yet. Personally, our hope is that throughout season 7 we’ll see them congregate for one final time in the hope of helping their country and also giving them the space to further think about where they want things to go for themselves moving forward.

While Clay is gone, we’re sure that his memory will be honored. Also, we personally think that there will be a few familiar faces who turn back up in some form.

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team season 7?

Are you sad that the show is coming to a close? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

