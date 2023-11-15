SEAL Team ending with season 7, David Boreanaz confirms

As we prepare to see SEAL Team season 7 on Paramount+, we come with some bittersweet news — it will be the final one.

This morning, star and executive producer David Boreanaz confirmed this with a message on his official Instagram:

For 6 seasons I have been blessed, fortunate and humbled to play such a dynamic and complex character as Jason Hayes on SEAL TEAM. Everyone involved in the show has made a huge difference in the lives of so many men and women in the military community. The daily grind and complex mental approach to such a character has allowed me to fully understand and appreciate the sacrifices these men and women take on. While the show found its place, the fans have always stood by us and I am forever grateful. As we embark on season 7, we have decided that this will be the last season of the series. I look forward to moving on to the next chapter. I want to thank CBS studios/network, Paramount Plus and all of those who helped make this show a success. We are excited to get back to work on season 7 and look forward to telling more stories. To my dear SEAL TEAM family, a salute’ sambuca three beans “con la mosca”, for all your exceptional efforts without which this series could not have been made. Please accept my eternal appreciation, respect and love. Godspeed.

Are we shocked by this news? Hardly, given mostly where the series was at the conclusion of season 6. It feels already like some members of Bravo are bracing already for new chapters of their lives and creatively, this makes the most sense for everyone involved. From a business standpoint, we also know that once you get past season 6 / season 7, shows get significantly more expensive to make and this was never an altogether cheap program in the first place.

We imagine season 7 will be streaming at some point in 2024, and we’re prepared already for this to be an emotional ride.

What are you expecting to see on SEAL Team season 7 with it being the end of the show?

