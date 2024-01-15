Fargo season 5 episode 10 (finale): What will Gator do?

As we prepare to see Fargo season 5 episode 10 on FX tomorrow night, why not have a larger talk about Gator? We know that there are plenty of interesting x-factors who could be present throughout this final chapter, but we tend to have him pretty high on the list.

Let’s take a moment here to acknowledge what happened at the end of episode 9. We saw Joe Keery’s character lose his sight due to Ole Munch. Meanwhile, he was also shunned by his own father Roy … but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s going to help Dot. He may not help anyone.

Yet, at the end of the day we do think that Gator does have a role to play in the final chapter of the story. Otherwise, he would have been killed already! He could kill his father; or, he could voluntarily choose to sell him out. Or, he may just help Dot escape. All of them feel like possibilities.

In the end, though, we don’t think that the story of Fargo this season is about Gator getting full redemption and being allowed to run free. He’s killed and done a lot of horrible things. The finale is an opportunity to do the right thing, but that’s just one step towards the future.

Other characters to watch

A big one is Witt, who will clearly do whatever he can in order to help Dot. Remember that Juno Temple’s character saved him at the start of the season. He feels like he owes her, and he’ll do just about everything he can in order to help her out.

Could Munch still have a big part here? Well, if nothing else, we saw him with the soda in the promo…

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

