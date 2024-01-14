Fargo season 5 episode 10 (finale): Any Easter eggs ahead?

We know that one story stands out during the Fargo season 5 finale above all others, and it is rather simple: Will Dot be okay?

With this being said, we certainly know that there are also a lot of other interesting talking points entering this episode, as well — including whether or not we are going to be seeing any callbacks or Easter eggs to other seasons.

In general, these references have become a huge part of this universe over the years, whether they be smaller teases or even a particular character turning back up. Yet, season 5 has shied away from that a lot of the time so far. We tend to think the reasons for that are twofold.

1. We tend to think that Noah Hawley and the producers wanted to really just focus on the story at hand here, especially with the mixed reaction to season 4. There was a lot that was at play entering these episodes and the stakes were pretty high. Is it possible that they’ve got a plan for an Easter egg in the finale? It is possible, but of course the point of this is that it would not be announced in advance.

2. In some ways, you can argue that the whole start of this season was a reference to the original Coen Brothers movie that first started it all. That may be enough to satisfy some people, if not all.

Rest assured, we are still going to be looking closely at the upcoming finale, just in case there is some surprise buried in here that brings a smile to our face. However, we aren’t exactly expecting anything — it’s better to be pleasantly surprised over something like this than disappointed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

