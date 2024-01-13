Fargo season 6: Show EP shares hopes for renewal

With us now inching so very close to the Fargo season 5 finale, there is no matter time to discuss a potential season 6 renewal. Is that going to happen?

On paper, it seems like the answer is yes, especially coming off of what may be the best season for the anthology that we’ve seen in quite some time. It feels like a total reinvigoration, and this season paid perfect homage to the original movie while bringing something new to the table. The performances from Jon Hamm and Juno Temple were certainly next-level.

Now, here is what we can say when it comes to the future here. Speaking to Collider, executive producer Warren Littlefield had the following to say about the show in its totality … but also the future:

When we did Season 1 and our partner said, “Okay, this is a limited series,” very quickly, Noah said, “I think I have more stories to tell,” and everyone rejoiced in that. I certainly did. But it takes a while and there are other things on his plate. We rolled up to this year, Season 5, and there was very much a feeling that this would be the end and we approached it that way, but I don’t think it is. It’s been so career defining for me and for Noah [Hawley]. We always scare the hell out of ourselves with what we attempt to do. There are many shows that are more significantly budgeted than we are. We go off to the frozen tundra in the winter and we challenge and scare ourselves by the period, by the size, and by the dramatic events that are presented to these characters, and we love to scare ourselves. We also have to navigate the tone. What unites us, year in and year out, is tone. I think we began this particular journey thinking it was the end, but I don’t think it is.

At this point, the only advice that we can give you is to stay tuned — we do think that a season 6 renewal will happen. However, given both Hawley and FX’s commitments, it could take a little bit of time. There’s never been a rush to order more seasons of the show!

What do you most want to see moving into a possible Fargo season 6?

Do you think we will get another period piece? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

