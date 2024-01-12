Fargo season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Wildest’ one yet?

Are you ready to check out the Fargo season 5 finale already? In just a matter of days, it is going to arrive over on FX. Oh, and it’s going to be crazy. Really crazy.

If there is one thing that we can say right now, it is simply this: We are building towards a showdown like no other at the Tillman ranch. Munch has armed Dot Lyon, Roy will probably want some bloodshed, and there are a lot of interesting x-factors. Take Gator, a guy who was just shunned by his father. What is he going to be doing here?

One other important person at the core of the show right now is Witt, given that he feels personally invested in working to help Dot. She saved him earlier this season, so why not return the favor? Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here at least some of what Lamorne Morris (who plays Witt) had to say about what lies ahead:

I don’t want to spoil anything, but it might be the wildest. I can tell you, a lot of actors on this show deserve some awards. Juno Temple, Sam Spruell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer — everybody on this show, when I watch it, I’m like, “These mother——- are dope.” I would just tell the audience to watch out for great performances, and the story gets wild. It definitely gets crazy.

Could Witt die?

We sure hope that he lives! However, we do really think that he would sacrifice himself in order to save Dot, mostly because of everything that the two characters have gone through already. We want to see the good guys win at the end of this, but there is no guarantee that they all will make it out of this okay.

What do you most want to see moving into the Fargo season 5 finale?

