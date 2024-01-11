Fargo season 5 episode 10 (finale) run time revealed

As we prepare to see the Fargo season 5 finale on FX next week, we know that everything looks about to go down at the ranch. We are bracing for the biggest, craziest, and perhaps most violent installment of the Noah Hawley series. Could Dot Lyon really escape the clutches of Roy Tillman? There is a chance that a TON of people are going to die, though we hope that at least a few characters could win when the dust actually settles.

Given that this is the final episode of the season and this particular story, it makes a whole lot of sense for us to have a longer and more epic installment to close things off. Is that really going to be the case?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

Well, let’s go ahead and say this — the plan right now is for the final episode to run for an hour and five minutes, commercials included. This is about the same length as the story that we saw this week. We’re a little bit surprised at this point and yet, at the same time, action sequences can run fast. We don’t necessarily think that it has to be dragged on for some lengthy period of time.

Now, if you haven’t seen the synopsis for the final episode (titled “Bisquik”), you can see it below:

Lorraine makes a visit; Dot bakes some biscuits.

Obviously, the show is being vague, almost intentionally so! The real thing that you have to wonder at the moment is pretty simple: Is there more to this synopsis than it seems? We do think that’s a possibility and, in the end, you gotta be aware of that.

Related – Why didn’t Munch kill Gator on the most-recent Fargo episode? There is a lot to unpack…

What do you most want to see on the Fargo season 5 finale?

Is there any big twist or turn you are expecting? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







