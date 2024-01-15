True Detective season 4 premiere: Jodie Foster on Liz Danvers

The True Detective season 4 premiere gave us a chance to learn quite a bit about Jodie Foster’s leading lady of Liz Danvers. Were you surprised about this character at all? We’re not altogether sure that we were and yet, she was still a refreshing watch. She was layered, haunted, and interesting.

So what is so fascinating to know right now? It’s a rather simple: It took a little while for this character to land exactly where she did. Originally, writer/director Issa Lopez had a different approach to the character.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Foster had to say about Liz’s journey:

“Originally, she was vulnerable and weepy and having a hard time adapting to grief … We ended up going the opposite route. She’s a closed-off person that’s completely not accessing her grief at all. She’s sort of asleep, and she needs to be woken up. There’s a lot of meanness and arrogance and a bad sense of humor that’s not really funny. All of that comes from this place of pain she’s hiding. It’s more interesting, and it better serves Navarro’s story, who is the central voice of the piece, the Indigenous voice. I wanted Danvers to serve that.”

Ultimately, we do think that there are a lot of layers that do need to be unpeeled here, especially when it comes to a past incident that she does not want to discuss with Leah or anyone else. That may not actually have a lot of connections to the cases at hand … or does it? There are a number of things that still need to be teased and described, and we wish that there was something more than five episodes remaining to better explore this.

