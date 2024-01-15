Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 promo: The boy’s purpose

Next week on AMC and AMC+ you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 2 arrive. What more is there to say about the story ahead here?

Well, based on the promo that we saw last night and everything that we’ve had a chance to hear about right now, it seems like there’s a key component to the story that we haven’t heard about just yet. This is going to be, in particular, the story of a young boy who is somewhere out there, someone who may be tied into just about everything.

Were all the nuns killed because of some information tied to that boy? It’s at least possible, but the staging of it felt so deliberate and purposeful … and that is what makes all of this so complicated at the end of the day. This is one of the reasons why we’re not looking past someone like George Fitzimmons as a potential suspect, mostly because of their flair for art and the fact that there is only so much they have said that is fully verifiable about their past.

What else can we say right now?

As you navigate a number of different suspects here, the important thing to remember is that with The Maltese Falcon, the murderer was hiding in plain sight. The same could be said here. What just makes this situation different is that we’re looking at multiple victims here, and there is no specific object like a Maltese Falcon at the center of it all.

If you are not watching this show as of yet, what are you waiting for? Clive Owen is spectacular and the mystery is layered and fascinating to watch unfold.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

