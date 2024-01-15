The Last of Us season 2: Are more castings coming?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Last of Us season 2 over on HBO, do we now know the full cast of characters?

In a way, we do understand why you may think so, especially since over the past few days we’ve gotten a chance to meet the performers playing Abby, Dina, and Jesse. However, is that really going to be it for the hit show?

In all honesty, we don’t think we have to make this altogether elaborate — there is a chance that a few more names could end up being cast over the next couple of weeks. There are at least another couple of notable characters from the game who easily could have prominent roles in the season, and that’s without getting into smaller parts.

Also, it is fair to consider that the show may also introduce some fully-original characters who were not a part of the game at all. They did this at times with the first season, and we do think that there’s a good chance that we end up seeing this happen again.

One other thing to consider

The second season does not appear to even be covering the entirety of The Last of Us: Part II. With that in mind, there is a good chance that we’re going to see a few people actually saved for a hypothetical season 3. The further we get into the show, the more questions we are going to have. That is something that, at least for now, feels pretty darn inevitable when you are dealing with a production this epic. We also do think that there are a few different things that the powers-that-be want to keep hidden so that they can surprise everyone, regardless of your understanding of the source material.

Who else do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2?

