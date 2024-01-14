Fallout season 1 spoilers: Who is Ella Purnell’s Lucy?

This coming April, we are going to have a chance to see one of our most-anticipated shows of the year in Fallout season 1 on Prime Video. This is a show set in the same world as the Bethesda video-game series, but it is also looking to tell its own unique story.

For those wondering, you don’t need to be familiar with the games in order to enjoy the show, but rest assured, there are going to be Easter eggs aplenty for longtime fans. The purpose of this article, more so than exclusively talking about that, is going to be getting a chance to learn more about Lucy. She seems to be one of the main characters, and is played by Yellowjackets alum Ella Purnell. What more can we say about her?

Well, here is an important tidbit. According to a report from TV Insider, this character is a descendant of the survivors who made it through the blast in 2077. This suggests that unlike the main character of Fallout 4, this is not someone who was frozen in time until things cooled down on the outside world. She’s therefore never known what the universe was like before the apocalypse and yet, she’s also seemingly not that familiar with the outside world at all. This will make her journey quite curious!

So why is she venturing out from the vault that serves as her home in the first place? That is one of the mysteries this show will uncover, and we certainly are looking forward to some of the people she could encounter every single step of the way here. There is still a lot of room to be explored in this universe, and hopefully, this is a show that could last for quite some time.

