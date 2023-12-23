Fallout season 1, The Boys season 4 part of Prime Video teaser

Is 2024 going to be one of the best years yet for Prime Video thanks to Fallout, The Boys, and a lot of other shows? You can easily make that argument!

After all, go ahead and consider this: It appears as though the streaming service is very much intent on taking some big swings. When it comes to Fallout, for example, you have a show set in the world of the video games produced by Bethesda. It may be dark at times, but it also has a unique and biting sense of humor. You’re going to have a great cast here including Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, and the series itself is poised to premiere in April.

When it comes to the earlier part of this year, we tend to think that this show may be one of the most important ones that Prime Video has … but remember here that The Boys is going to be coming on soon enough. While there is no premiere date yet for the superhero satire, our feeling is that you will have a chance to see it in proper when we get around to the summer of next year. It’s going to have a lot to live up to after the absolutely insane ending of season 3 with Homelander decided to unleash the worst version of himself publicly.

So what else does Prime Video have? Well, for starters, there is the debut of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a number of original movies, and also a few more surprises that will surface as the year goes along. We do think that in particular, they are keeping some of the second part of the year under wraps and understandably so — why would they rush anything along if they don’t have to?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fallout, The Boys, or any other Prime Video show next year?

