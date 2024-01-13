Gen V season 2 cast on ideal The Boys crossovers

While you wait to see Gen V season 2 on Prime Video at some point down the road, why not discuss crossovers a little bit more?

One of the things that we do think is inevitable moving into both this show and The Boys moving forward are Easter eggs and shared storylines. We know that the virus story introduced in season 1 here will play into the Antony Starr series’ upcoming fourth season. Beyond just that, we already saw Karl Urban appear as Butcher during the Gen V finale, and the same goes for Starr as Homelander.

Moving forward, it does seem as though more cliffhangers are a sure thing, but what are they going to be? Well, speaking per TV Insider, Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Derek Luh, Lizze Broadway, Asa Germann, and Patrick Schwarzenegger talk about possible crossovers, and it seems like Butcher and Kimiko are both characters they would want to be around. For a lot of them, that makes some sense — other than Asa and then Patrick (whose character is dead in present-day), the rest of the crew are the apparent heroes here! We do tend to think they will fight against the Seven, regardless of whenever they are let out of the facility that they are in. At this point, they have to be pretty darn jaded to whatever Vought throws at them — even if it’s not clear how aware they are that Cate and Sam are being lauded as the Guardians of Godolkin right now.

What is funny about all of this is that even though Urban turned up at the end of Gen V season 1, it doesn’t mean that he got to spend time with any of the cast members! His ended was attached as almost a tease for the future.

