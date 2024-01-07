Gen V season 2: Prepare with Derek Luh, London Thor

We recognize that we will be waiting a good while to see Gen V season 2 premiere — yet, it’s never too early to prepare!

One of the bizarre things about this particular show is that we really watched a lot of it in a vacuum — with the SAG-AFTRA strike going on throughout, we didn’t really get to hear from the cast until after the fact. Because of this, we feel like a lot of their commentary is almost an appetizer for season 2 than more context for season 1, even if you could view it in both ways.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter now, you can see Derek Luh and London Thor describe playing Jordan, one of the most creative characters on this show — or any show, for that matter. The character’s powers are entirely unique and while they each have different abilities and personalities, they are a part of the same whole. Luh and Thor had to put a lot of work into crafting this person, including changes between each version and also mannerisms that both of them would have. It did create a pretty seamless iteration by the time that we saw it on the show!

At this point, we are pretty darn eager to see what the writers do with Jordan on Gen V season 2, especially given the huge cliffhanger from the end of season 1. Remember for a moment that Jordan, Marie, Emma, and Andre are all being held captive at some mysterious facility, and it remains to be seen if there is a way to actually help them. Answers are going to be coming at some point … but they are probably well over a year away.

In the meantime, remember that The Boys season 4 is premiering at some point this year.

Related – Get more news regarding Gen V season 2 right now

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 2 for Jordan?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







