Gen V season 2 filming: Our hopes for January

Is there a chance that production for Gen V season 2 is going to start over the course of January? If you want it, it’s hard to blame you!

After all, we know that there is SO much to be excited about heading into the next chapter of the series. There was a huge cliffhanger at the end of season 1, after all, and we are left to wonder whether or not we’re going to see Marie, Emma, Andre, or Jordan get out of their present situation anytime soon. (Remember here that Sam and Cate are now being christened as the Guardians of Godolkin, and they have an opportunity to roam about still and do whatever they want.)

We should note here now that publicly, we’ve yet to hear too much about an official filming start date for Gen V season 2. With that being said, we do think that cameras should start rolling in the coming months. The Prime Video hit has been renewed for a little while now, and we do think the goal will be to have the show ready for 2025. When you think about the amount of post-production that is needed for a show like this, it is going to take a little bit of time for the episodes to be polished up. They benefit from production starting in the relatively near future.

As for The Boys season 4…

There is no firm premiere date as of yet, but we do think it is fair to assume that it’s going to be starting up at some point either this summer or fall. Hopefully, it will be the earlier one and it will come on right around the time that Fallout ends.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

