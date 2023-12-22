Gen V season 2 premiere date: Locked in for 2025?

Is it more clear than ever now that we’ll be waiting until 2025 to see Gen V season 2? At the moment, that absolutely does feel easy to argue, and for a handful of reasons.

So, where do we start? Well, a natural place here is of course noting that The Boys season 4 is still months away from premiering, and that is obviously the show that needs to come first for the sake of the story. Certain parts of the spin-off are going to feature on the flagship show, and apparently season 4 is also going to tie into what’s next on Gen V. While both of the shows should exist on their own, obviously there’s a real desire to have a few tie-ins here and there.

So is the second season of Gen V officially in 2025? Well, “official” may not be the right term, but let’s just say this — the folks at Prime Video recently put out a new video hyping up what’s ahead in 2024, and it is particularly notable that this series was not included on there. Instead, you do have The Boys alongside Fallout, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and a number of other notable projects. Now, it’s worth noting that Gen V is not the only show excluded from the list here, but we do still think that it is fairly notable.

No matter when the second season premieres…

Of course we tend to think that it will be worth the wait! Just think for a moment about how the first season concluded, as the likes of Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre found themselves stuck in a mysterious facility. Meanwhile, Sam and Cate are out there as the so-called Guardians of Godolkin, but what will that really mean?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

