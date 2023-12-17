Gen V season 2: Prepare with a new cast video!

We do recognize fully that the wait until Gen V season 2 is going to be a long one, but that won’t stop us from discussing it further! The next batch of episodes of the superhero satire is going to be insane, and we can say that with confidence based in part on what happened at the end of season 1.

So what exactly transpired? Well, it’s not that hard to describe! We basically saw a situation here in which Marie, Jordan, Andre, and Emma all found themselves collectively stuck in some facility, whereas Sam and Cate seem to have themselves in a spot where the two of them are the Guardians of Godolkin. They aren’t exactly heroes, but the folks over at Vought are clearly trying to paint them with a rather specific brush.

Do you want to see some more fun content now featuring most of the cast? Rest assured, we are 100% here to help! If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring many of the show’s stars, who came together for a press event recently. It is important to remember that the first season aired during the SAG-AFTRA strike, so we didn’t get a chance to hear from a lot of them during the year. This is a chance to change that.

Unfortunately, we know already that we’re going to be waiting a while to see the latest batch of new episodes. Our hope right now is that it will return when we get around to early 2025. Meanwhile, the fourth season of The Boys is going to air at some point next year. That has already been confirmed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

