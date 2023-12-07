Gen V season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for December

Now that we are a decent stretch into the month of December, is there more that can be said about a Gen V season 2 premiere date? We would love nothing more! The first season is one that rapidly improved over time, culminating in a final few episodes that were electric, fun, and set the stage for some great stuff coming up.

After all, remember this: Marie, Emma, Andre, and Jordan are now all stuck in some mysterious facility. Meanwhile, Sam and Cate are getting to wander around as the Guardians of Godolkin, even though neither one of them is worthy of the title. It is yet another reminder here of just how corrupt and messed-up the world of Vought and/or Homelander truly is.

So is there a chance that we would be able to get more news on a season 2 premiere date moving forward, or at least some further scoop about filming? We would love to say that but, at the same time, nothing is confirmed. As a matter of fact, we’d be somewhat surprised if we are able to get a lot of other news moving forward in the weeks ahead.

Go ahead and consider this

For the time being, we don’t think that the streaming service will prioritize anything other than The Boys when it comes to the franchise until at least it comes out. After that, we can see if we are going to see more news on Gen V. Hey, maybe a few characters from the spin-off will appear on the The Boys in some way.

Our opinion is that season 2 of the college-set show will arrive at some point in 2025. It makes the most sense for Prime Video to swap out the two shows over time in order to ensure that they always have something. That’s without even mentioning the Mexico-set series in development now!

What are you hoping to learn about Gen V season 2 this month?

