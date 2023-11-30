Gen V season 2: Will anyone join the Seven?

As we prepare ourselves to see Gen V season 2 on Prime Video down the road, there are so many things to think about. What’s a big one? Well, that’s really so simple as just wondering if the stream is still out there about joining the Seven.

We’re sure that for many young heroes, you would understandably want nothing more than to be a part of Vought’s big superhero ecosystem. However, the problem that comes along with this is that it’s not exactly what it’s cracked-up to be. We do tend to think that some people are aware now of at least how awful Homelander is, so why want to join that organization?

Well, speaking to TVLine, executive producer Michele Fazekas had the following to say about the prospect of a Godolkin student / graduate joining the Seven, and the complications that could come along with that:

“That will always be the carrot … It’s like, this is a thing that you want, but the carrot is interesting because the carrot’s starting to get rotten, and I think our people are starting to figure that out — which is not to say that they’re not going to take it anyway. Because if you limit their choices enough, it starts looking pretty good. But I don’t know… that’s another thing where you want to be very, very mindful of when you pull that card.”

We do also tend to think there is one other big issue here: If someone joins the Seven, do they just navigate over to The Boys? It’s one of the reasons why we don’t think even Sam or Cate will end up there full-time, sense we would imagine that Fazekas wants them over on this show.

