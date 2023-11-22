Gen V season 1: See the cut Marie, Jordan kiss scene!

Over the past several weeks, we know that fans of Gen V have wanted the show to release one simple thing: Footage of Marie and Jordan kissing.

Why? Well, this is something that was previously teased in photo form and yet, it was left on the cutting-room floor for some inexplicable reason. Sure, it doesn’t further along the plot, but at the same time it’s clearly a gift for a lot of the people out there who are gladly ‘shipping those characters. The two could have an exciting future together in season 2 — though, of course, they have to escape the confines of their current environment first.

Want to actually see the long-discussed scene? Then just head over to the show’s official Twitter, where you can see what is effectively a thirty-minute scene of these two making out while Emma is just awkwardly (and hilariously) there with them. It’s something that is indicative in some ways of young relationships, but also the idea of seizing the moment when you are characters in near-constant danger. We certainly know what Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre were all up against, especially at the end of the season!

Unfortunately, now we are in a position where we are going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see what lies ahead. How long? While The Boys season 4 premieres next year, there is no evidence that these four characters will appear. With that, we tend to think more that Gen V will return come 2025, especially since filming has not started yet for the next batch of episodes and this show requires a lot of post-production work.

For now, let’s just hope that there is more fun content to tide us over — typically, the Prime Video social team is pretty darn good with that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

