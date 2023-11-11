Gen V season 2: A new tease for Cate’s ‘hand’?

We recognize already that we are going to be waiting for a long time to see Gen V season 2 premiere over on Prime Video. It would be nice if something more arrived on the subject in the near future but honestly, it’s just not going to. For the time being, the focus here is going to be almost exclusively on what we’re going to be seeing when it comes to The Boys season 4, and that makes sense given that this branch of the show is currently set to launch at some point next year.

With all of this being said, don’t we also have a good chance here to have a discussion all about Cate? Well, we tend to think so based on a small peak at the character.

If you haven’t gotten a close look at the latest promotional video from “Vought” yet about Sam and Cate as the Guardians of Godolkin, you can watch it over here. One of the things that may be noticeable almost immediately to some out there is that Cate, clearly, is wearing two gloves. That seems strange, given that Marie literally made one of her arms explode during the season 1 finale as a way to stop her powers of persuasion.

What does this mean? We don’t think it’s actually that complicated. While we suppose that there is a chance in theory that someone regenerated her arm, the more likely scenario here is that we’re looking at a prosthetic. We do think that Vought loves to present their heroes in a certain way and with their warped view of the world, they may think that Cate without an arm is a sign of weakness.

Now, here is the concern with this character moving forward: What if she finds a way to persuade people without even touching them? That is something you have to wonder about for now.

