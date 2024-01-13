Fargo season 5 finale: New Juno Temple, cast featurette

In just a matter of days, we are going to get a chance to see what is hopefully going to be an epic, emotional Fargo season 5 finale. There is an epic battle set to break out at Roy Tillman’s ranch, but who is going to make it out alive?

Just like so many of you, we are absolutely eager to get some more info and watch things play out — but why not hear from the cast beforehand?

If you head over to the link here, you can hear from Juno Temple and several other cast members on the subject of what makes this season special, and also how to craft the perfect accents and demeanor for some of these characters. The words “Minnesota nice” are being thrown out there a lot, and it does feel applicable to characters like Dot, who are so much more than what they seem.

What we hope creator Noah Hawley takes away from this season is that in some ways, Fargo does not have to be altogether complicated. The most important thing is that you have great characters and a story that is easy to follow; you can then add more complications and layers around that! Some of those are coming this season courtesy of Ole Munch, Lorraine’s empire, Wayne’s condition, and a few other things. We are thoroughly excited to see more of what’s coming up, but we are prepared already for there to be some less-than-happy moments here and there. Nobody was ever promised a perfect ending coming into this show. The main thing that we are hoping for at this point is to see Roy Tillman get his just desserts, no matter what form that ends up taking.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

