Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood reportedly filming

While we wait to get a return date for Outlander season 7, let alone news about production on season 8, there is more to share about the prequel!

For those who have not heard, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is eventually coming to Starz, and it will be telling more of the story of Jamie Fraser’s parents. Our hope is that there are going to be other off-shoots down the road and that the network is eventually looking to do something similar here to what they have with the Power universe. With that being said, why not just take things a show at a time for the time being?

If you head over to Glasgow World, you can see a little bit more of what we’re talking about here as production has already kicked off. What is somewhat curious about this is just how much the network has kept a tight lid on a number of different things right now. There is not a lot of info out there about the cast, but that may change in the months ahead. We know from the original show already that the goal here is not necessarily to just cast a lot of big names; instead, it is finding the people who are right for the roles and allowing them to grow more with the show.

Beyond the characters, one of the other great things about the prequel is just the opportunity to shine an even greater light on Scotland itself! After all, we know for many people that this is already one of the best things that the new series is going to be bringing to the table — more of a place so many viewers love. A lot of the most iconic locations and scenes from the OG Outlander take place there.

As a matter of fact, remember that we’re also going to be seeing moving into season 7 part 2 a better chance to see Scotland stand out once again. A lot will have changed, though, since Jamie and Claire were last there…

