Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 1 video: The challenge ahead

Tomorrow on AMC and AMC+, you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 1 officially arrive. Are you ready for what lies ahead? This is a show that may end up being one of the best underrated gems of the year — at least if our sentiment holds.

We know that for the show’s leading man in Sam Spade (Clive Owen), the central struggle is going to be finding a way to solve what is a pretty brutal murder. For the aforementioned network, however, the struggle is a little different: Trying to find a way to recruit viewers to watch!

It is so weird to say this about a network that gave viewers Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, especially since the latter still has several spin-offs that are stiff out there. However, we are very much in an era now where it is significantly harder than ever before to convince viewers to check out a given show on cable, even if AMC still has millions of viewers. We also would not say that the marketing here for Monsieur Spade has been anywhere close to extreme. We do think that there are viewers who are aware of it but at the same time, it is getting dwarfed by the attention that is currently around True Detective, another show that is premiering on Sunday.

Here’s what we can say: A lot of early reviews for this show have been overwhelmingly positive, leading us to think that this may be one of the better shows of the year! Let’s just hope that it does find a way to live up to that promise throughout its first season.

