Monsieur Spade season 1: Clive Owen on playing Sam Spade

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the Monsieur Spade season 1 premiere on AMC and AMC+. Will it prove to be worth the hype? We absolutely hope so, given that we’re talking about a continuation-of-sorts to the Sam Spade story that was present in The Maltese Falcon.

If you are an old-school film buff, there is a lot that this movie could bring to the table for you. Meanwhile, there’s still something for you here even if you don’t classify yourself in these sort of terms. Clive Owen, after all, is coming off of a turn on A Murder at the End of the World, a show that drew an audience that spanned generations.

So what intrigued Owen about playing this iconic character, albeit a little later in life and on another continent? (The series is set in France.) Speaking per Screen Rant, he had the following to say:

Well, I’m a huge Bogart fan, I’ve got a Maltese Falcon poster on my wall. I’m a big fan of Scott Frank, both of his directing and his writing. I’ve known his writing for years, certain scripts have come my way, and I’ve always gone, “Oh, my God, this writer is one of the best out there.” So, to get a call from him and Tom [Fontana] and say, “We want to have a look at Spade and reinvent him,” and pitched me the idea of it, I was like, “You’ve come to the right guy.” Knowing what a top writer he is, I couldn’t have been more excited. It was a very, very quick commit.

We know that this is not an extremely long season, but we do wonder already the following: Is there going to be a chance at something more? We say this as someone who would love nothing more than years of Sam Spade stories, provided that they were impactful and interesting.

