Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 1: New details on big premiere

In just over one week’s time, you are going to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 1 arrive on AMC and AMC+. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

If you haven’t heard too much about the series as of yet, Clive Owen is going to be appearing as the legendary Sam Spade, best known from The Maltese Falcon. What happens to him at a different point in his life? That’s a part of what this show is about, but (of course) you’re not going to have Spade without also having sort of mystery. There’s a pretty shocking one at the core of this show, and you will have a chance to learn more and more about that over time.

Want to get some more details now about the premiere in particular? Then check out the official Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 1 synopsis below:

Spade arrives in Bozouls; a brief trip becomes a new chapter as he falls for a local vineyard owner; years later, Spade remains, a widower and retiree quietly living out his golden years in peace, but the return of his adversary changes everything.

At the moment, we would argue that the biggest struggle this show is facing is simply getting the word out, as there really is that much conversation out there about the series as of yet. We do think that this is one of those stories that has broad international appeal, but that is without really considering the presence of a capable leading man.

Clearly, this is a great time for Owen and mysteries in general — remember that he is appearing on this show shortly after doing A Murder at the End of the World, which recently wrapped its run on Hulu. (Even if it comes back for a second season, we have a hard time thinking Owen would be prominently featured there.)

